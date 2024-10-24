Rain in Bhubaneswar under impact of Cyclone Dana
Bhubaneswar streets wear a deserted look as Cyclone Dana nears Odisha coast
Red Cross members pack relief materials as Cyclone Dana nears Odisha coast
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi reviews preparedness with collectors, high-level officials as Cyclone Dana nears Odisha coast
Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh inspects cyclone shelters in Bhubaneswar
Netaji Bus Terminus in Cuttack wears a deserted look as Cyclone Dana nears Odisha coast
Cuttack railway station wears a deserted look as ECoR cancels most trains
Cuttack streets wear a deserted look as Cyclone Dana nears Odisha coast
People from low-lying areas take shelter in Indira Gandhi Women’s High School in Cuttack
Food being distributed to people who were evacuated to cyclone shelter at Gorakabar High School in Cuttack
