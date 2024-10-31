Devotees throng Kali Temple at Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Deepavali
Huge rush of devotees at Dakshina Kali Temple at Khan Nagar in Cuttack on Deepavali
Suggest A Correction
It’s now over two and half years since Russia invaded Ukraine and the war between the two countries is now...Read more
Voters in Japan have spoken and delivered the loud and clear message to the ruling coalition that they cannot be...Read more
One of the key indicators of the health of an economy is the size of its middle class. A burgeoning...Read more
Let us discuss what is called merit. The British middle class is 60 per cent of the population. The working...Read more