National Mathematics Day: Mathmagic Fest 2024 held at Regional Science Centre, Bhubaneswar
A man raises awareness on tree plantation in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
What should we look forward to in 2025? I mean “look forward to” in the sense of anticipate rather than...Read more
The appointment of Directors General of Police (DGPs) is one of the crucial issues the Supreme Court has, once again,...Read more
I t may appear strange in most democracies, including India, that losing a no-confidence vote against a government leading to...Read more
The collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria is not an isolated event in the Middle East, but part of...Read more