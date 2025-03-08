Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi rolls out second instalment of Subhadra Yojana in Berhampur
Deputy CM Pravati Parida flags off special train for Ayodhya, Varanasi carrying around 800 elderly people from Odisha, at Berhampur railway station
Members of Utkal Mahila Samiti protest regarding various women-centric issues on International Women’s Day at Master Canteen square, Bhubaneswar
Congress workers, including OPCC chief Bhakta Charan Das, stage protest crimes against women, wearing black masks on International Women’s Day in Bhubaneswar
Glimpse of play ‘Kandhei Khela’ from 33rd Nikhila Utkal Natya Festival held at Bhanja Kala Mandap in Bhubaneswar
Annual Festival of Sufiana and Other Devotional Music concludes at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar
On International Women’s Day, workers of Odisha Pradesh Chattra Congress take out rally at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar
Litterateur Dr Sunamani Rout receives Reba Rai Smruti Shishu Sahitya Samman at Sri Rama Chandra Bhawan in Cuttack
Silver ornaments being engraved on ‘Dola Vimana’ at Choudhury Bazar Puja Mandap in Cuttack
First National Lok Adalat held at Orissa High Court
Blood donation camp organised by ‘The Bell’ in Puri on International Women’s Day
