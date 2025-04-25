Odissi dancers perform at Bhanja Kala Mandap in Bhubaneswar
On a sweltering afternoon, traffic moves slowly through Bhubaneswar’s heated streets
Suggest A Correction
Good news is emerging from Moscow and Kyiv and US President Donald Trump’s new strategy of mixing diplomacy with threat...Read more
With the passing away of Pope Francis on 21 April at the age of 88, a great chapter of the...Read more
A set pattern of attacks on the Supreme Court of India has emerged last week from two sources – one...Read more
China’s crime is that in the next few years, perhaps as soon as 2035, it will be the world’s largest...Read more