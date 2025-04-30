Mohun Bagan SG takes on FC Goa in Kalinga Super Cup semifinal at Kalinga Stadium
Students at New Stewart School on Mission Road at Cuttack celebrate after receiving their ICSE Class 10 results
CM Mohan Charan Majhi state-level Krushak Divas celebration at OUAT in Bhubaneswar
Ghadi Pathuli Puja rituals are performed in Puri for wellbeing of children
ପୁରୀରେ ଚନ୍ଦନ ଯାତ୍ରାରେ ଚାପଖେଳ ପାଇଁ ଚନ୍ଦନ ପୁଷ୍କରିଣୀରେ ନନ୍ଦ ଓ ଭଦ୍ର ଚାପକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରି ରଖାଯାଇଛି
Chariot construction commences at ISKCON temple in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction