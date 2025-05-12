Bhubaneswar sizzles under scorching sun
Carpenters craft chariots at Grand Road in Puri for upcoming Rath Yatra
Suggest A Correction
India and Pakistan have halted military actions for now, a day after Pakistan breached a ceasefire initially announced to the...Read more
India’s Defence Planning Committee was set up on 19 April 2018. It was chaired by national security advisor Ajit Doval...Read more
On May Day, while the rest of us were honouring workers of the world, the Haryana government quietly launched a...Read more
With the assumption of office by Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz as Chancellor of Germany 6 May, Europe’s...Read more