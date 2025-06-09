Dignitaries including Bhubaneswar-North MLA Susant Kumar Rout, Bhubaneswar-Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Korei MLA Akash Dasnayak, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, senior BJP leader Golak Mohapatra, former MLAs Sanjay Kumar Das Burma and Ashok Panda, Dharitri and OrissaPOST Editor Tathagata Satpathy and the newspapers’ Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy pay floral tributes to former Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy on her 94th birth anniversary, at her statue in Bhubaneswar, Monday
Servitors entering Puri Srimandir for Ghosa Jatra
Suggest A Correction