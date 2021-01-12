COVID vaccines being transported from Bhubaneswar airport amid tight security
COVID-19 vaccines being taken to Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) godowns
COVID-19 vaccines reach City Hospital in Cuttack
