Devotees celebrate Laxmi Puja with grandeur across Bhubaneswar
UDRA hosts 22nd Kumar Utsav at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar, Monday
Heavy rain lashes Bhubaneswar, Monday
Suggest A Correction
When US President Donald Trump’s administration in a new fiat, made the coveted H-1B visa available to foreigners at a...Read moreDetails
Drug adulteration is a major scourge in India where an unholy nexus of the all-powerful pharma industry and unscrupulous doctors,...Read moreDetails
At the end of every year, the organisation I represent puts out a report on human rights in India. This...Read moreDetails
When the screen at Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Banswara went dark for ten minutes, the fallout was swift: Rajasthan’s...Read moreDetails