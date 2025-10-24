Students from Capital High School perform during the BMC block-level Sisu Mahotsav, Suravi
📲 Follow Orissa POST – Odisha’s No. 1 trusted English Daily 📰✨
Suggest A Correction
By Shoumitro Chatterjee & Arvind Subramanian China’s rising trade surplus is once again causing unease in the United States and...Read moreDetails
Brahma Chellaney During his 13 years in power, Xi Jinping has steadily tightened his grip on all levers of authority...Read moreDetails
A new wave of political movements without any so-called ideological underpinning except for deafeningly noisy demands for basic citizens' needs...Read moreDetails
After showing admirable and decisive toughness in defusing the crisis in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has been...Read moreDetails