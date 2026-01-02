Jajpur artists perform a scene from drama ‘Binasaya Duskrutang’ at Bhubaneswar’s Bhanja Kala Mandap
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM Pravati Parida, Speaker Surama Padhy, other dignitaries offer floral tributes at statue of former CM Harekrushna Mahatab on his death anniversary at Assembly premises
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other dignitaries, attended ’39th Freedom Fighters Mahotsav’ at Swadhinata Sangrami ground in Bhubaneswar
Guests attend inaugural evening of ‘Cuttack Mahotsav’ at Cuttack Kala Bikash Kendra auditorium
