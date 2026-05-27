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The Quad meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the United States in New Delhi 26 May...Read moreDetails
As the stalemate in the war between the US-Israel combine and Iran continues, good news has emerged following a social...Read moreDetails
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s ongoing visit to India comes at a moment of unusual strain in India-US relations,...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel Assume for a moment that I am a big and strong fellow who lifts heavy weights easily...Read moreDetails