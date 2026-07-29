Artistes perform a play depicting the life of Dr. BR Ambedkar at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar
After Rath Yatra, chariot disassembly begins in Puri
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A debate is spreading across India. The Cockroach students movement recently succeeded within a few days at forcing change that...Read moreDetails
Better late than never. Two days after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Supreme Court has stated...Read moreDetails
A quote from Milan Kundera goes thus: The final stage of a cultural movement is satire. When the people laugh...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel Many are puzzled by the size of the current protests and the speed with which they sprang...Read moreDetails