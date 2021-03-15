An artist engaged by BMC paints a mural near Bhubaneswar railway station
Odisha Women’s Football League in progress at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar
The Quad virtual summit, attended by the heads of states of USA, Japan, Australia and India for the first time...Read more
The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. It is hard to see why it...Read more
Last year, Arvind Panagariya, former vice-chief of the government NITI Aayog, wrote in his book “India Unlimited – Reclaiming the...Read more
The state government is reportedly caught up with a rash of forest fires in many parts of the state. The...Read more
Leave a Reply