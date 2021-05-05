Pigeons search for food on a street in Cuttack
First day of Lockdown in Bhubaneswar
First day of Lockdown in Cuttack
The BJP’s rout in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the recent Assembly polls is symptomatic of the fate...Read more
When India is fighting a grim battle against the second wave of Covid-19, here comes the shocking revelation from the...Read more
The results of the elections to four states and one Union Territory on May 2, as the seat figures demonstrate,...Read more
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has run into a wall of bureaucratic denial. The anti-corruption watchdog regularly reviews pending cases...Read more
Leave a Reply