Dark clouds hover over the Bhubaneswar sky, signalling a severe rainfall soon

Huge crowd floods Bhubaneswar’s Unit-1 vegetable family market throwing protocols to the wind amid COVID-19 scare

A man buys a bamboo ‘kula’ at Bhubaneswar Unit-1 Market, Monday

The BMC appears slipshod even as potholes appear and debris are strewn across the main road of Unit-1 Market

Three kids pull a cycle van under the scorching sun on VSS Nagar Road in Bhubaneswar