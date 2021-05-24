COVID-19 guidelines went for a toss as huge crowds thronged the vegetable market at Unit-I in Bhubaneswar, Monday morning and resorted to panic buying with Cyclone ‘Yaas’ threat looming large

Ahead of the cyclonic storm ‘Yaas, people also made a beeline to fill up their vehicles. A long queue was noticed at a petrol pump in Laxmisagar locality of Bhubaneswar

A policewoman became a law-breaker herself by riding pillion on a bike without a helmet on the Sishu Bhavan overbridge in Cuttack

Woman carry groceries and vegetables on their head as they walk to their homes ahead of the cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’