A couple engaged in the making of bambooware near Rajmahal Square, Bhubaneswar
Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar wears a deserted look during the weekend shutdown
Rail passengers resting near the station after reaching Bhubaneswar during the weekend shutdown
Police personnel collecting fines from violators commuting on cars and bikes during the weekend shutdown
A group of food-delivery boys waiting for orders to get prepared for them to deliver to customers during the shutdown
A young girl giving final touches to a Ganesh statue before the Ganesh Puja
