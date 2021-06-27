Monsoon rain lashes Bhubaneswar
Fishing boats at Naraj Anicut in Cuttack
OMP Square Road in Cuttack wears a deserted look amid weekend shutdown
Empty streets at Sikharpur area in Cuttack on second day of weekend shutdown
Till four years ago, the Indian government would use the phrase “fastest growing economy.” The prime minister would repeat the...Read more
At a time when eking out new tax revenues in a shrinking economy is the only goal, an unwarranted self-goal...Read more
María Fernanda Espinosa & Danilo Türk Great power competition, the troubling rise of xenophobic nationalism, existential environmental threats and the...Read more
James K. Galbraith In a recent essay on Samantha Power, President Joe Biden’s new administrator of the United States Agency...Read more
Leave a Reply