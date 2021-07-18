A flock of pigeons search for food on a deserted road in Cuttack during the weekend shutdown

A man feeds his buffaloes on the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack bypass road

A farmer tills his field with the help of a tractor on Pipili Bypass

Youngsters enjoy a game of cricket taking advantage of the deserted road at VSS Nagar in Bhubaneswar

Amid the 48-hour weekend shutdown, a toy seller eyes buyers at Vani Vihar – Rasulgarh road

City buses gear up to resume services from Monday as per the new Covid guidelines in Bhubaneswar