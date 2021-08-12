World Elephant Day celebrations at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar
Rainwater stuck at Rajabagicha Municipality High School playground in Cuttack
A girl buys rakhi from a makeshift shop at College Square
Dani Rodrik Early in his career, the economist Joseph E. Stiglitz had an extended stay in Kenya, where he was...Read more
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released August 9 sounds the gravest warning bell ever against the disaster...Read more
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana hit the bull’s eye August 8 when he came down heavily on the incidence...Read more
As the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end August 8, it has shown the summits of glory that sports...Read more
Leave a Reply