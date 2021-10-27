Launching ceremony of FIFA Football for Schools at KIIT stadium in Bhubaneswar
Terrorists and communal forces have no religion, however much they try to claim championing one religious cause or another. The...Read more
What is happening in India from Kashmir to Mumbai is a spine-chilling crime thriller -- shady corporate-bureaucrat-political nexus, swinging deals...Read more
With India achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccines to contain the scourge of COVID-19, the government has gone...Read more
India has administered one billion or 100 crore doses of vaccine and this is a fine achievement. Where did this...Read more
Leave a Reply