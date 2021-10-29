A woman buys earthen lamps ahead of Deepavali at Cuttack Naya Sarak Square
A customer buys idols of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh in Cuttack ahead of Deepavali festival
Climate change is the ultimate test of whether it is possible for countries both to compete for global dominance and...Read more
Masood Ahmed Epidemiologists tell us that COVID-19 was not a ‘black swan.’ In our lifetime, there will be pandemics that...Read more
Terrorists and communal forces have no religion, however much they try to claim championing one religious cause or another. The...Read more
What is happening in India from Kashmir to Mumbai is a spine-chilling crime thriller -- shady corporate-bureaucrat-political nexus, swinging deals...Read more
Leave a Reply