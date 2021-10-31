An artist gives finishing touches to clay idols ahead of Shyama Kali puja at Ranihat pandal in Cuttack
Demolition driver underway in Puri for Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor
The controversy about Sameer Wankhede’s Scheduled Caste certificate gives us the opportunity to examine two issues. The first is reservations...Read more
“Cautious but gets the job done”, is what one senior colleague says of him. Most observers agree that this one...Read more
Climate change is the ultimate test of whether it is possible for countries both to compete for global dominance and...Read more
Masood Ahmed Epidemiologists tell us that COVID-19 was not a ‘black swan.’ In our lifetime, there will be pandemics that...Read more
Leave a Reply