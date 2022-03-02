Odisha Women’s Football League: Match between SAI STC and OGP CLUB held at Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar
Candidates seen filing nomination for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation elections-2022 at ADM office
The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC), a body of over 700 scientists across the world,...Read more
Russia’s Putin put his nuclear forces on alert when the war in Ukraine reached the fourth day, surprising everyone who...Read more
On the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, residents of Kyiv were awaiting massive onslaught February 27 from all...Read more
India has abstained on the vote in the United Nations Security Council (where we are a non-permanent member) condemning Russia...Read more
Leave a Reply