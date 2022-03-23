Pink booths being set up for female voters at Capital Govt High School and Unit-I Boys’ High School in Bhubaneswar
Odia Language Literature & Culture Department pays tribute Gandhiji at Odisha Legislative Assembly to observe 101 years anniversary of his first visit to Odisha
Work continues for installation of Lord Jagannath chariot replica at Odisha Legislative Assembly
EVMs being sent from BJB college to various booths in Bhubaneswar ahead of urban local body polls scheduled Thursday
Leave a Reply