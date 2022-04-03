On Saturday the prices of fuel were raised again, the tenth time in the last 12 days. But this is...Read more
The appointment of Amarjit Sinha, former Union Secretary for Rural Development and, more significantly, former advisor to Prime Minister Narendra...Read more
The solidarity on display at the recent NATO, US-EU, and G7 summits has revealed a rejuvenated West. While Russian President...Read more
The use of economic weapons during war has a long history. But the rise of globalization and cross-border supply chains...Read more
Leave a Reply