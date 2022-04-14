Devotees throng Hanuman temple at Unit-I market in Bhubaneswar on Maha Bishuba Sankranti
A volunteer of ‘Janamangala Parisada’ offers traditional fruit-based drinks to commuters at PMG Square in Bhubaneswar
Members of Hindu Jagarana Mancha take out a two-wheeler rally from Baliyatra upper ground in Cuttack on occasion of Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year
Devotees offer prayers at Dagarpada Hanuman temple on Pana Sankranti
Devotees congregate at Panchamukhi Hanuman temple at Khan Nagar area in Cuttack on occasion of Hanuman Jayanti
Traditional fruit-based drinks being offered to devotees at Panchamukhi Hanuman temple at Khan Nagar area in Cuttack
Leave a Reply