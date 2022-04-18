The mortal remains of legendary Odia singer, lyricist and music composer Prafulla Kar was consigned to flames Monday at the Swarga Dwara crematorium in Puri with full state honours. Ministers Pratap Jena and Samir Ranjan Dash was present during the cremation.
Due to the scorching heat, deer take shelter under a tree at the Deer Park in Tulasipur
A street vendor puts his ceramic-made flower vases on display for sale on the road leading to the Barabati Stadium
Women devotees take out a procession on the annual festival of Jaunliapatty-based Sri Sri Sidhivinayak
