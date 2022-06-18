A man repairs an umbrella at Kacheri road in Cuttack
Preparations underway for Rath Yatra at Chandni Chowk Jagannath temple in Cuttack; an artist paints idols of charioteers
Odissi musical show by Alap at Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar
Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar at a photo exhibition organised by Cuttack Club and INTACH displaying images of ‘Na’anka Durbhikhya’
Governor Ganeshi Lal attends state-level award distribution ceremony of Odisha State Bharat Scouts and Guides at Suchana Bhawan in Bhubaneswar
Disaster Management Committee meeting underway at Cuttack Collector’s office conference hall
Leave a Reply