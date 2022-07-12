Low-pressure induced rains in Bhubaneswar
Cultural programme held at ‘Sampark’ camp of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Bhubaneswar
The UN has released a report which states that India’s population will exceed that of China by 2023. According to...Read more
The developments in Sri Lanka should act as an eye opener for all democracies across the world. After the French...Read more
The average Gross Domestic Product per person of the world is US dollars 12,200 per year. This is about Rs...Read more
Haryana is facing a shortage of IAS officers in the state. The crisis is certainly severe enough for Chief Minister...Read more
Leave a Reply