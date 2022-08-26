BDA officials demolish illegal construction near Gandamunda Khadi village in Bhubaneswar
BMC corporator meeting underway in Bhubaneswar
BJP members protest in front of BMC office over garbage collection
When the world changes, policy paradigms change, too – or at least they should. Harvard economist Dani Rodrik recently argued...Read more
A news from Saudi Arabia is highly disappointing. 34-year-old female PhD student of dentistry, Salma al-Shehab has been made to...Read more
The release of 11 convicts serving life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case from the 2002 Gujarat...Read more
Afghanistan no longer hogs the limelight the way it did for months after the Taliban took over the country August...Read more
Leave a Reply