Heavy rains in Bhubaneswar
Muslims observe Eid-e-Milad to celebrate birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad
Concluding day of ‘Yuva Charitra Nirman Shibir’ organised by Arya Samaj at Shahid Nagar in Bhubaneswar
In 2004, when Manmohan Singh took over as Prime Minister, India’s merchandise exports stood at $63 billion. In 2014, when...Read more
More than nine months after the loss of Gen BP Rawat in a horrific air mishap, the Modi sarkar has...Read more
Polarisation is fast becoming the order of the day across the globe and now it is Brazil’s turn to experience...Read more
It was a foregone conclusion that Russia would veto a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution September 30 that sought...Read more
Leave a Reply