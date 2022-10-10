Artistes perform Odissi dance during the IVth Guru Gopi Krishna festival at Bhanja Kala Mandap in Bhubaneswar.
Many vehicles faced a harrowing time and got stuck for a lengthy period due to a traffic jam Monday morning on Palasuni over bridge in Bhubaneswar.
Gaja Lakshmi Puja is being observed at Jagannath Nagar in the capital city.
Gaja Lakshmi Puja was celebrated with fervour at Unit-I locality in Bhubaneswar
The USA football team participating in the Under-17 FIFA World Cup took time out Monday to distribute kits to Sports Hostel students at the Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar. On the first Monday of Kartik, devotees visit the Amareshwar temple in Buxi Bazar, Cuttack.
On the occasion of ‘World Space Week’, books on Space Science were launched at Ravenshaw University.
