Kali Puja at various places in Bhubaneswar
A street vendor works on a flower vase with artificial flowers at Bali Yatra ground in Cuttack
A rare drama was enacted October 22 just before the final votes of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 20th Party...Read more
The Bharatiya Janata Party has evolved over the years in an unusual manner, going from being conservative on social issues...Read more
The annual conference of principal secretaries of states and union territories held recently had one theme that overrode other discussions...Read more
Thousands of women and girls have taken to the streets of Afghanistan’s cities to protest the repeated violation of their...Read more
Leave a Reply