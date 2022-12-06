Cultural program organised by Kerala Tourism at hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar
Protesters hang their clothes to dry on police barricade at PMG Square in Bhubaneswar
What was feared, when Elon Musk clinched his deal with Twitter and became its owner, is now getting confirmed. Statistics...Read more
Strange things are happening in President Xi Jinping’s China. What is even more startling is the fact that the new...Read more
We are in the middle of yet another election cycle (do these things never end?) and the matter of Nehru...Read more
Since the start of his tenure as the Union Home Minister in 2019, Amit Shah has constantly sought to burnish...Read more
Leave a Reply