Clouds hover over Kathajodi River in Cuttack
Birds sitting on a waterpipe at Bindusagar pond in Bhubaneswar
Dark clouds hover over Bhubaneswar sky
In the season of Nobel Prize declarations, what arouses curiosity is of a Mathematics book studied by Amartya Sen, winner...Read more
The season of festivals is a season of joy. This year, Covid-19 pandemic is spreading a shadow over this season...Read more
Complex problems require many minds. Leadership is important but mostly in terms of directionality. The solutions need to be produced...Read more
Fifteen years after the Right to Information (RTI) Act came into force, does the nation have more transparency or less?...Read more
Leave a Reply