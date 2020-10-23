Saptami Puja at Durga Puja pandals in Bhubaneswar
Devotees throng goddess Jhanjirimangala shrine
Mahishamardini attire ritual of goddess Basanti Durga
Maha Kali attire ritual of goddess Dhakulei
