Bhubaneswar: Odisha has emerged as the best-performing state in the country in terms of accuracy in the national digital crop survey, earning high praise from the Central government.

The recognition came during the state-level steering committee meeting on Agristack, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja at Lok Seva Bhavan recently. Agristack, a unified agricultural information platform developed by the Government of India, digitally consolidates land and crop-related information of farmers.

The platform facilitates access to government services, supports farmer identity registration, and provides GPS-mapped rural data, all securely stored in government repositories.

The meeting was attended by Central government Principal Advisory Officer Rajiv Chawla and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Additional Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda, who participated virtually. Senior officials from the state, including Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar Padhee, Director of Agriculture Shubham Saxena and Department of Cooperatives Commissioner and Secretary Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.

During the meeting, Chawla highly appreciated the outstanding performance of Odisha in the digital survey, praising its progress, quality, and field-level implementation. He noted that Odisha’s survey system has become a model for other states, with the state achieving an impressive survey accuracy of 96.67 per cent and the lowest error rate in the country at 3.33 per cent.

The issue of farmer registration was also discussed, with Jharsuguda district recognised as the top performer in this area. A review of digital surveys for Kharif and Rabi crops in 2024 and 2025 showed remarkable improvement. The survey covers crops like paddy, cotton, maize, mandia, and cashew in Kharif, and moong, beeri, and cinnamon paddy in Rabi. The 2025 census highlighted Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts as the sixth-best performing districts for Kharif land survey, with an overall state success rate reaching 94 per cent.