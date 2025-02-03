Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism bagged the ‘Best Decoration Award’ at Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) Mumbai, held from January 30 to February 1.

Sharing about the news at X, Odisha Tourism Department Sunday said, “Here’s another Excellence Award that comes as a cheer for #Odisha. Odisha bagged the Best Decoration Award at OTM Mumbai, held from January 30 to February 1.”

Odisha showcased various tourism places at OTM 2025, targeting tourists with diverse offerings and cultural experiences for increased arrivals.

“The state has a lot to offer when it comes to the tourism sector. It has a long coastline, beautiful temples, wildlife, natural beauty, ecotourism destinations, waterfalls, mountains, lakes, and dams. Domestic tourists visit these sites around the year,” an officer said.

Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2025, organised by Fairfest, was held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The prestigious event brought together exhibitors from over 80 countries and 28 Indian states, showcasing their destinations, innovations, and offerings to a global audience.

Regarded as South Asia’s largest travel trade fair, OTM featured over 1,600 exhibitors from more than 60 countries, attracting over 40,000 visitors. This included leisure and corporate travel professionals and enthusiasts. Stakeholders displayed wildlife expeditions, sustainable travel initiates and eco-tourism destinations.

OTM 2025 showcased exclusive participation from several countries, including Cambodia, France, Georgia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Korea, the Maldives, Morocco, Peru, the Philippines, Tanzania, the Cayman Islands, Uganda, the USA, Visit Brussels, and Visit Sarajevo. The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who also joined the occasion as chief guest, alongside an esteemed panel of dignitaries.

Recently, at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, tourism director Samarth Verma said, “As Odisha seeks to evolve beyond its traditional offerings, it is positioning itself to become a premier hub for high-profile weddings and business events, rivaling the likes of Rajasthan’s royal cities, Goa and Kerala. The department has decided to promote popular beach towns such as Puri and Konark in Puri district and Gopalpur in Ganjam district as sites for destination weddings, big meetings and conferences.”

PNN