Koraput: Tourists visiting the scenic Punjisil Waterfall in Koraput district have expressed strong disappointment over the lack of basic amenities, raising concerns about the condition of tourism infrastructure in the region. Several visitors who had come to enjoy the picturesque waterfall recently were seen leaving the spot dissatisfied.

With the peak tourist season underway, a large number of travellers from both within Odisha and outside the state are arriving to explore Koraput’s natural attractions. After visiting popular destinations such as Deomali and Talamali, many tourists are heading to Punjisil with high expectations. However, the absence of essential facilities such as proper pathways, resting areas, clean spaces, drinking water, safety arrangements, and signboards is causing major inconvenience to visitors.

Ramesh Chandra Mishra, a tourist from Bhubaneswar, said, “The waterfall is beautiful, but the approach road and surroundings are not maintained. Without basic facilities, it becomes difficult for families to spend time here comfortably.”

Anita Rao from Visakhapatnam shared her disappointment: “We had heard a lot about Punjisil and came here after visiting Deomali, but there is no safety railing, no sitting space, and the area looks neglected. Such a spot deserves better development.”

Local residents and tour operators echoed similar concerns, stating that while Punjisil has the potential to become a major tourist hotspot, development work has not kept pace. Tourists have appealed to the district administration and tourism department to take immediate steps to improve infrastructure so that Punjisil Waterfall can become a safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable destination in Koraput.