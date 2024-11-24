Balasore: The driver of a container truck was burnt alive after the vehicle caught fire when it rammed into a road divider at Laxmannath area in Balasore Sunday, police said.

Personnel from Jaleswar police station and firefighters reached the spot and managed to douse the flames after an hour, they said.

The driver was charred to death and he is yet to be identified, a police officer said.

The vehicle suddenly caught fire after hitting the road divider at Laxmannath toll plaza on National Highway-60, he said.

Traffic movement was disrupted for some time following the accident, the officer added.

PTI