Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, two people, including a sexagenarian widow, drowned in two separate incidents in Kendrapara district Thursday.

Police said a 23-year-old youth, Sebak Rath of Talakusuma village under Kudanagari police limits, had gone to the Chitrotpatla river along with his friends to take a bath when the mishap took place.

The body of Sebak was later fished out from the river water during a search and rescue operation by the fire tender personnel and locals.

The youth was rushed to Patkura CHC by his family members, but the doctor declared him dead. The Kudanagari police later seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

In another incident, a 66-year-old widow, Satyabati Malik, of Bandhakuda village under Khurushia GP, went missing at Paika River while taking a bath Thursday.

The local fire tender personnel launched a search and rescue operation but failed to trace the widow.

UNI