Sonepur: Two persons including the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of BJD MLA Niranjan Pujari died following bullet injuries at Chulimalagaon area in Subarnapur district of Odisha, a source said Wednesday.

Two persons have reportedly been detained at Binka police station for the investigation into the case.

The deceased identified as Manoj Jhankar and Seshadev Jhankar of the Chulimalgaon area were cousin-brothers. The brothers’ bodies were spotted lying in a pool of blood in a field near their village.

The service rifle of the deceased Manoj, a constable and the PSO of Pujari, was also recovered near the bodies.

IGP (Northern Range) Himansu Kumar Lal, Subarnapur District Superintendent of Police, Yashpratap Shrimal and the Binka Police staff have started an investigation into the matter.

“We are collecting evidence from the crime scene and examining the witnesses. More information could be divulged after a detailed investigation into the incident,” IGP Lal told reporters.

IANS