Bhadrak: Two persons were killed and another injured after their motorcycle crashed into a protection wall of a bridge on NH 16 in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Sunday, police said.

According to police, three persons from West Bengal were travelling towards Cuttack on a motorcycle. The bike crashed into the protection wall near Banta Chak, throwing all three riders into the middle of the road. While two of them died at the spot, local residents rescued the critically injured youth and rushed him to the hospital.

The injured youth has been admitted to Bhadrak Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information, police reached the scene, sent the bodies to Bhadrak Medical College for post-mortem examination, and launched an investigation into the incident, said Bhadrak Town Police Station inspector in charge Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra.

Preliminary investigation suggests that one of the deceased has been identified as Ased Alli (23) from the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

However, the identities of the other two are yet to be ascertained, he said.

