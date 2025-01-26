Narsinghpur/Sundargarh: Elephant deaths continue unabated in Odisha as two tuskers were found dead Saturday in Athagarh and Sundargarh forest divisions.

In the first case, the carcass of a tusker aged around 12 years was recovered from the backyard of a house near Rangadaba village under Panchagochhia forest beat in East Narsinghpur forest range under Athagarh forest division in Cuttack district.

The reason behind the death of the animal is yet to be ascertained. The matter came to the fore after villagers spotted the animal dead and informed Forest officials. Athagarh DFO Jagyandatt Pati rushed with Forest personnel and veterinarians and launched an investigation. The carcass was buried at the spot after a post-mortem.

In the second case, the carcass of an ailing tusker was found in a jungle near B Karuabahal village under Sundargarh forest division Saturday. On being informed, Sundargarh DFO Pradeep Mirase accompanied by Forest officials reached the spot and launched an investigation. The elephant within 25 years of age had injuries on its body, head, earlobe and trunk, the DFO said adding that the wounds are possibly fi ve days old. One of its tusks was also partially broken. It is suspected that the animal might have sneaked into Sundargarh forest following a fight with another tusker in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The injured elephant is suspected to have died while roaming in the area. The actual reason behind its death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is available to us, he added.

