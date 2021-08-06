Bhubaneswar: Physical classes in all Odisha universities and colleges under the of state Higher Education department will resume from August 16, a senior official informed Friday.

The department has issued a notification in this regard to the universities and colleges. It has said that physical classroom teaching for post-graduate (PG) first year, undergraduate (UG) and Pre-Final year students will resume August 16 following Covid-19 protocols.

Also read: Covid-19 patient dies after falling from 4th floor of SCBMCH

The official further said that, hostel accommodation facilities for the students in respective universities and colleges will also reopen from the same. As per previous announcements, the examinations for PG and UG final year students will be held in online mode.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the department wrote, “Universities and Colleges (under Higher Education Dept) will open for physical classroom teaching (and for hostel accommodation) from 16.08.2021 for PG First Year and UG Pre-Final Year students. Exams for PG/UG Final Year students will be held in online mode as planned earlier.”

PNN