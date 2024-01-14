Baripada: Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bisweshwar Tudu laid the foundation stone of the 4G Saturation project site at Mamtapal village in Mayurbhanj district, Skipper Limited, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of power transmission and distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of telecom and railway structures, informed Saturday.

The ministers were followed by senior officials of the government along with BSNL and Skipper personnel.

In December 2022 the contract was awarded by BSNL to Skipper Limited for supply and erection of ground-based telecom towers, Infrastructure as a Service Provider (IaaSP) for supply, installation of infrastructure items and subsequent O&M for five years, extendable to five more years in the uncovered villages of India under 4G Saturation projects.

The total contract value awarded to Skipper under these projects was approximately Rs2,570 crore to be executed under capex and opex model over five years. The works were to be executed in the states of Rajasthan (Rs1,350 crore) and Odisha (Rs1,220 crore) and included development of approximately 3,350 tower location sites.

