Ganjam: Odisha Vigilance Friday arrested an additional tehsildar for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a tractor owner to release his sand-laden tractor in Ganjam district.

The accused was identified as Kabiraj Sethi.

According to reports, Sethi had detained the tractor Febuary 5, 2026, without officially bringing it on record, despite the owner submitting supporting documents. He allegedly demanded a bribe to release the vehicle.

When the complainant approached the additional tehsildar, Sethi collected Rs 30,000 as tax/cess payment and allegedly took Rs 10,000 as a bribe to release the tractor.

Following the complaint, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Sethi. The entire tainted money was recovered and seized from his possession. Officials said the veracity of the challans is being verified due to missing details and discrepancies between the customer and office copies.

Simultaneous searches are underway at two locations linked to Sethi.